Junior League of Reno donates $30,000 to Girls on the Run

RENO, Nev. — The Junior League of Reno recently awarded $30,000 to Girls on the Run Sierras to sponsor six Washoe County Title 1 schools.

According to a news release from the Junior League of Reno, the grant gives more girls the ability to participate in the nonprofit, which focuses not only on physical activity but teaches skills in character development, teamwork and community service.

The curriculum runs for 10 weeks from September to November and culminates with a celebratory 5K event at the University of Nevada, Reno on November 17.

“The mission of the Junior League is to build a better community by empowering women and children,” Julianne Bradford, President of the Junior League, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with Girls on the Run, because they teach the skills the next generation of strong, female leaders, community advocates and role models will need.

For Fall 2019, of the 30 Washoe County schools participating Girls on the Run program, 12 are low-income schools.

“This partnership with Junior League Reno allows Girls on the Run to expand our unique programs and allow for more low-income girls to have access to lessons on healthy lifestyle choices, building confidence and identifying avenues to help their local community,” said Girls on the Run Executive Director Joy Heuer.

Learn more about the nonprofit at GirlsOnTheRunSierras.org, where you can also sign up to coach or make a donation.

The Junior League of Reno, Inc., is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Go to jlreno.org to learn more.