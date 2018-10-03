K7 Construction in Reno expects revenue growth with $580K refinancing package

RENO, Nev. â€” With a General Building Contractor's License with the State of Nevada boasting a limit of $5 million, K7 Construction founder David J. Knaub has the ability to work on a wide array of projects, ranging from ground excavation to complex high-rise towers.

Now, Knaub is setting the stage for future growth and expansion in the region with a $580,000 refinancing of K7 Construction headquarters at 5985 Home Gardens Drive, Suite D, in Reno.

"We're very proud to be a highly respected, longstanding member of the local community that has always operated with professionalism and efficiency," Knaub said. "The refinancing package places the firm in an ideal position as we build for the future. We're confident it will ultimately benefit our customers as well as our loyal team of employees.

“In fact, we expect to increase revenues by 50 percent within seven years while achieving a consistent $20 million annual revenue by 2023.”

Nevada State Development Corporation in partnership with Heritage Bank of Nevada, contributed to the finance package with a low-interest SBA loan of 5.308 percent.

Since its founding in 1998, K7 Construction has specialized in design assist, construction management, value engineering, project estimating, development, project finance consulting and administration, expansion planning, plant and office layouts, CPM scheduling, energy conservation analysis, and quality control management.

Key customers include the University of Nevada, Reno; Accel Construction Services, LLC; Western Nevada College; State of Nevada Public Works; and Tolles Development Corporation.

This article was provided to the NNBV on behalf of the Nevada State Development Corporation.