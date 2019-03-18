Kamala Harris to headline Carson City fundraiser April 2

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris will be the keynote speaker for Battle Born Progress during its biennial Northern Nevada fundraising event in Carson City, officials announced last week.

The event will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, at The Union, located at 302 N. Carson St.

Harris, from California, is the first 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to announce an appearance in Northern Nevada.

To learn more about the fundraiser, contact info@battlebornprogress.org or 702-900-3665. Go to battlebornprogress.org to learn more about the liberal group.