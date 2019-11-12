KNPB Public Television rebrands to PBS Reno

RENO, Nev. — KNPB Public Television announced earlier this month a new name, look and new brand — PBS Reno.

According to a Nov. 4 press release announcing the switch, the public TV station had served Northern/Central Nevada and Northeastern California under the KNPB brand since 1983.

The change is reflected across PBS Reno’s broadcast, mobile and digital offerings.

“This new brand is the result of the many changes our industry has faced,” Kurt Mische, PBS Reno President and CEO, said in a statement. “We’re no longer in a world that has only four channels. Today, there are countless options across numerous platforms. PBS Reno makes it very easy to find us and remember us. I think this is very good for the present and an excellent strategy for the future.”

According to the press release, the launch of PBS Reno coincides with “major changes at PBS at the national level.”

“PBS has rebranded in association with its 50th anniversary, and as part of its rebrand, we were thrilled to revamp our own mark and expand our own services to this community,” Megan Myers, PBS Reno Vice President of Content and Marketing, said in a statement. “While we have a fresh look and content, one thing remains the same: our commitment to bring this community excellent and enriching content on all platforms.”

PBS Reno is owned and operated by Channel 5 Public Broadcasting, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit headquartered in Reno.