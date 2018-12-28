Lake Tahoe business owner reports attempted scam

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A local business owner's handling of an apparent scam attempt is serving as an example for how to handle would-be thieves.

The unidentified business owner, according to police, received a call Dec. 27 from what appeared to be the South Lake Tahoe Police Department's main line.

The caller told the business owner he owed money on old credit cards and said he would be arrested if he failed to pay. The caller provided a phone number for information (512-333-2304). The business owner called and was told he owed $1,985.

The business owner hung up and called police.

"Neither the South Lake Tahoe Police Department, nor any legitimate law enforcement agency, will call you to collect on credit card bills, or back taxes," Lt. Shannon Laney with SLTPD said in a media release.

Numbers such as 512-333-23xx are associated with many phone scams, according to police. Current technology allows scammers to "spoof" the number displayed on caller ID so that it appears to be a call from a legitimate business or a government agency.

Recommended Stories For You

Police recommend being leery of callers asking for money through Green Dot cards, credit cards, Money Grams, Venmo, direct deposit or other commodities in lieu of arrest.