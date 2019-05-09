Lake Tahoe named top 100 tourism destination thanks to ‘epic collaboration’

TOURISM WEEK IN NEVADA

The news from Germany came as Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak declared the second week of May as Travel and Tourism Week in the state.

Sisolak's proclamation, issued May 3, comes as part of a broader national celebration of the travel and tourism industries in the United States.

First declared as an official period of reflection and celebration of one of the nation’s most important industries by President Ronald Reagan in 1983, National Travel and Tourism Week has inspired destinations around the country to rally in support of tourism-related business for 36 years.

This year, the key theme of National Travel and Tourism Week is that “Travel Matters." The intent is to focus on how travel and tourism positively impacts the lives, jobs, economy and broader quality of life for Americans around the country.

As reported in TravelNevada’s recent publication, Nevada’s Tourism Ecosystem , the state of Nevada has invested significant resources into promoting the region’s myriad attractions, and the economy has been positively impacted as a result.

“Travel is of incredible importance to our nation — and to our state. In fact, tourism business supports one in nine American jobs, including over 463,000 in our state. It has also helped us to generate over $21 billion in state income, which has allowed us to invest in our schools and keep our state’s landmarks in good condition,” said Nevada Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall. “With this proclamation, we celebrate the incredible impact of travel and tourism on our communities, and invite everyone to join us in saluting this highly important industry, supporting pro-travel legislation, preserving, and promoting those features that make our Battle Born State one of the most exciting places in the nation.”