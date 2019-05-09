Lake Tahoe named top 100 tourism destination thanks to ‘epic collaboration’
TOURISM WEEK IN NEVADA
The news from Germany came as Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak declared the second week of May as Travel and Tourism Week in the state.
Sisolak's proclamation, issued May 3, comes as part of a broader national celebration of the travel and tourism industries in the United States.
First declared as an official period of reflection and celebration of one of the nation’s most important industries by President Ronald Reagan in 1983, National Travel and Tourism Week has inspired destinations around the country to rally in support of tourism-related business for 36 years.
This year, the key theme of National Travel and Tourism Week is that “Travel Matters." The intent is to focus on how travel and tourism positively impacts the lives, jobs, economy and broader quality of life for Americans around the country.
As reported in TravelNevada’s recent publication, Nevada’s Tourism Ecosystem, the state of Nevada has invested significant resources into promoting the region’s myriad attractions, and the economy has been positively impacted as a result.
“Travel is of incredible importance to our nation — and to our state. In fact, tourism business supports one in nine American jobs, including over 463,000 in our state. It has also helped us to generate over $21 billion in state income, which has allowed us to invest in our schools and keep our state’s landmarks in good condition,” said Nevada Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall. “With this proclamation, we celebrate the incredible impact of travel and tourism on our communities, and invite everyone to join us in saluting this highly important industry, supporting pro-travel legislation, preserving, and promoting those features that make our Battle Born State one of the most exciting places in the nation.”
To learn more about travel in the State of Nevada, visit the TravelNevada.com.
The Sustainable Destinations Top 100 program recognized Lake Tahoe as a global sustainable destination at a tourism trade show in Berlin, Germany, this spring.
In its fifth year, the Sustainable Destinations Top 100 program showcases sustainable tourism stories and best practices of local and regional destinations around the world.
The goal of the program is to make tourist destinations around the globe more sustainable, responsible, and more attractive from a visitor experience point of view. Being selected as a destination in the Top 100 does not mean it is fully sustainable. It means it is making strides and demonstrating progress.
As part of the 2019 Top 100 awards, officials selected Lake Tahoe as a top destination and as second in the “Best in Nature” category, finishing behind the Dutch Quality Coast Delta in the Netherlands.
“This award highlights the successes of the Environmental Improvement Program and epic collaboration at Lake Tahoe over the last 20 years,” said Joanne Marchetta, executive director for the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency. “Our commitment to preserving the environment at Lake Tahoe can be a shining example for other destinations around the globe.”
The collective impact of these organizations confirms their commitment to sustainability in all its aspects. Over the past 20 years, partners have worked to treat 74,000 acres of land to reduce fire threats, restore lake clarity and 1,700 acres of wetlands, enhanced fish and wildlife habitat, and added 3,195 feet of public shoreline for recreation at Lake Tahoe.
“As a tourism agency, we continue to reinforce messaging on car-less vacations, educational programs, beach clean-ups and trail building opportunities along with best practices to become stewards of the lake,” said Carol Chaplin, president and CEO of the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority.
“Environmental stewardship and tourism sustainability efforts are at the core of our efforts,” said Liz Bowling, communications director of the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association. “We take every opportunity to educate visitors and locals alike on maintaining the well-being of our majestic Lake Tahoe.”
Green Destinations, a global nonprofit, leads the Top 100 program. They head a global partnership of tourist destinations, private companies, and academic institutions to promote sustainable tourism around the globe. Past winners of the Top 100 program include the mountain communities of Vail and Jackson Hole.
