Lake Tahoe Shoreline Plan gets funds from Nevada Legislature

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Lawmakers voted on Thursday, April 28, to approve $250,000 a year to support the Lake Tahoe Shoreline Plan.

The money will pay to implement the amended shoreline ordinances adopted over the past two years following an extensive environmental study.

The plan will update shoreline ordinances for structures including piers, buoys, boat ramps and marinas as well as enforcement activities, inspection and monitoring, control of aquatic invasive species, scenic improvement and education.

The project was undertaken to update ordinances, some of which had not been reviewed for decades.

The plan lifts the longstanding moratorium on new shore zone development at the lake, setting out regulations for new piers, moorings and public boat ramps.

TRPA officials advised lawmakers some of the program costs are covered by fees but there are other costs not covered because the shoreline program benefits a variety of stakeholders and there's no direct way to assess fees on them all.

In addition, they pointed out fee revenues can fluctuate because they're dependent on recreation.

The funding included in the governor's recommended budget was approved by a subcommittee of the Senate Finance and Assembly Ways and Means committees.