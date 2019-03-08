Lake Tahoe ski industry: Squaw Valley to stay open past Fourth of July

A handful of Lake Tahoe ski resorts have announced their planned closing dates for the season.

And depending on where you ski or ride, you'll either be stoked or disappointed.

With over 600 inches of snow this season, Squaw Valley plans to operate until Sunday, July 7, weather and conditions permitting, according to a press release. The resort will be open Friday through Sunday after Memorial Day on May 27.

Alpine Meadows, Squaw's sister mountain, will operate into the month of May, with a schedule dependent on weather, conditions and the construction of a new high-speed chair lift that will replace Hot Wheels.

Diamond Peak Ski Resort in Incline Village is extending its season through April 21.

The resort planned to close April 14, but conditions are too good to close that early, Diamond Peak General Manager Mike Bandelin said in a press release.

"We've had big winter storms this year, so the snowpack is in great shape and the spring skiing is going to be really fun," Bandelin said. "So rather than wait and announce the extension at the last minute, this year we wanted to give our pass holders and customers more of a heads up so they can plan their spring trips to the mountain."

Diamond Peak was open through April 15 for the 2017-18 season.

Homewood Mountain Resort on Tahoe's West Shore also is extending its season. The resort plans to close for the season April 21, weather and conditions permitting. That is two weeks later than the resort initially planned to close for the season.

Vail Resorts-owned properties at the lake announced their intended closing dates for the season and they are pretty much the same as the past several years.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort, which boasts an impressive season snow total of 481 inches as of Thursday, plans to stay open through April 14. The resort will open for a three-day weekend April 19-21 before closing for the year.

With a season snow total of 506 inches so far, Northstar California will stay open through April 21.

Heavenly Mountain Resort plans to remain open through April 28, with an extra three-day-weekend May 3-5. The resort has received 391 inches of snow as of Thursday for the season.

The closing dates at all three resorts are on par with closing dates last year.

Sierra-at-Tahoe, which has received a season total of 467 inches at its summit, has yet to announce a closing date for the season. The resort remained open through April 15 during the 2017-18 season.