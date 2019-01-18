Lake Tahoe ski resorts report 4-6 feet of snow heading into MLK weekend

RENO, Nev. — A series of winter storms has made its way through the greater Tahoe-Truckee region, dumping anywhere from 4 to 6 feet of snow at some regional ski resorts.

While some flurries are in the forecast for Friday, Jan. 18, the storm effectively wrapped up overnight Thursday.

Here are the 24-hour and seven-day totals reported by a handful of resorts in the region, as of Friday morning, heading into the Martin Luther King Jr holiday weekend: