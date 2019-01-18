Lake Tahoe ski resorts report 4-6 feet of snow heading into MLK weekend

Squaw Valley reports 21 inches in 24 hours and 74 inches over the past week at upper mountain, putting its base at 146 inches, and the season total for snowfall up top is now at 237 inches. At lower mountain, the resort reports 18 inches in 24 hours and 46 inches in seven days.
Northstar California, meanwhile, reports 14 inches in 24 hours and 64 inches in seven days; its base is now at 100 inches.
Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reports new snow of 36 inches to 40 inches, with a storm total of 42 inches to 62 inches, depending on elevation. Base depth average at the resort near Reno is between 70 inches and 96 inches.
Sugar Bowl Resort reports 13 inches in 24 hours and 59 inches in seven days; its base at the summit, at 8,383 feet, is now at 124 inches.
Kirkwood Mountain Resort reports 8 inches in 24 hours and 43 inches in seven days.
Sierra-at-Tahoe reports 6 inches in 24 hours and 35 inches in seven days.
Diamond Peak Ski Resort reports 14 inches in 24 hours and 40 inches in seven days.
Heavenly Mountain Resort reports 7 inches in 24 hours and 26 inches in seven days.