Lake Tahoe ski resorts report 6 feet of snow from storm system

A winter storm that has spanned more than three days had delivered over 6 feet of snow to higher elevation areas across the Sierra Nevada, according to information provided by various Tahoe-Truckee ski resorts on Tuesday, Feb. 5.

After reportingÂ more than 4 feet of snowÂ Monday morning, some resorts are reporting more than 3 feet of fresh powder in 24 hours.

Here are some snow totals from of the region’s downhill ski resorts as of Tuesday morning:

Sierra-at-TahoeÂ reports a 24-hour total of 25 inches at its base and 36 inches at its summit, and a storm total of 61 inches at its base and 90 inches at its summit.

Heavenly Mountain ResortÂ reports 36 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 75 inches.

Diamond Peak Ski ResortÂ reports 34 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 65 inches.

Recommended Stories For You

Mt. Rose Ski TahoeÂ reports a storm total of 37-41 inches of new snow.

Meanwhile,Â Kirkwood Mountain Resort, located an hour or so south of Lake Tahoe, reports 17 inches in 24 hours and a whopping 88 inches in 48 hours.

A winter storm warning is set to expire at 4 p.m. Tuesday. An additional 2 to 5 inches ofÂ new snow is possible today.