Lake Tahoe ski resorts report more than 7 feet of snow in latest storm

LAKE TAHOE — Sunday, Feb. 18, delivered more snow to Lake Tahoe, pushing storm totals past 7 feet at several area ski resorts.

Heavenly Mountain Resort appears to be the biggest beneficiary on the final day of the winter storm — the South Shore ski area that straddles the Nevada/California state line reported 31 inches of new snow in 24 hours.

The storm started on Wednesday, Feb. 13, when rain started falling at lake level. On Thursday, snow levels plummeted.

The snow continued to fall for four days. Here are some snow totals from some Tahoe-area ski resorts as of Monday morning:

Heavenly Mountain Resort reports 31 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 105 inches.

Sierra-at-Tahoe reports a 24-hour total of 5 inches at its base and 7 inches at its summit, and a storm total of 67 inches at its base and 89 inches at its summit.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort reports 7 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 82 inches.

Diamond Peak Ski Resort reports 8 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 69 inches.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reports a storm total of 72 inches.

This most recent storms comes on the heels of another large system that swept through the region a week ago; three-day storm totals were in the realm of three feet or more.