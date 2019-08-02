Lakeside development on hold in Kings Beach at Lake Tahoe

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — Placer County’s planning commission will continue discussion over the Lakeside Redevelopment project in Kings Beach, formally known as the Laulima property, in order to obtain more community input.

“I think the public was somewhat disenfranchised,” said Commissioner Larry Sevison. “My preference would be to give the community another shot at meeting with the developer. I think it is possible that we can do a better job of carving out a project that is better for the community.”

The project came before the Planning Commission after the North Tahoe Regional Advisory unanimously recommended denial of the project at its July 11 meeting.

“When they made that statement of a complete denial that spoke loudly to me,” said Commissioner Wayne Nader. “It should not be in front of the commission as it is presented currently. Many people don’t believe it fits the area plan.”

The proposed project includes the development of up to 10 residential lots, which consist of two duplex buildings and six detached single-family units, a private 2,123 square foot homeowner’s building on the second story of a proposed restaurant building and a common space.

The project also includes three commercial buildings with up to two 755-square-foot, one-story retail buildings and a 2,135-square-foot commercial restaurant.

The 1.85-acre site includes 22 lots. Currently two motels are operating on the site, the Gold Crest and the Ferrari Crown. The developers plan to demolish the motel buildings and construct residential units.

According to staff reports, community members have opposed the replacement of the motels with private residences on beach-front property, which would privatize the beach. Public comment suggested instead that the motels be upgraded.

“The properties are in a condition where renovation is not a viable alternative,” said Project Manager Brian Helm. He said the structures, as well as the roads and walkways, are not performing to the needs of both the visitors or the residents.

Other comments suggested that the project is not consistent with the Tahoe Basin Area Plan.

At the July 11 meeting, the advisory council raised concerns about consistency with the area plan in relation to placing residential uses along the beach and the loss of hotel motel rooms in the community.

According to a report, staff suggests the project is consistent with the area plan by “encouraging well planned and balanced growth with improved pedestrian interconnectivity and a mixture of uses, environmental improvements and year-round economic vitality.”

