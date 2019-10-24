Las Vegas developer proposes 20-story luxury hotel in downtown Reno

RENO, Nev. — A Las Vegas developer has plans of building a high-end hotel on a vacant dirt lot in downtown Reno.

CAI Investments in August submitted an application to the city of Reno for a 20-story luxury hotel on 219 Court St., tucked south of the Truckee River overlooking Wingfield Park. Downtown Makeover first reported the proposal for the 1.3-acre lot, located next to the Park Tower condo high-rise at the corner of Arlington and Island.

In a video posted on the company’s website, CAI Investments CEO Chris Beavor — while speaking to a small audience earlier this summer at Wingfield Park — says the hotel would be the “first ground-up, non-gaming, non-smoking upper-upscale hotel ever built in Northern Nevada.”

Beavor went on to call the region “one of the fastest-growing communities in the United States” and “one of the healthiest economies in the world.”

When reached for comment, a CAI Investments spokesperson told the NNBV the company is still in preliminary phases of the project and will not be making comments at this time.

According to Downtown Makeover, the project will be a Westin Hotel and include a rooftop restaurant and lounge, a rooftop pool, a 5,000-square-foot spa, dining space, convention facilities, and below-grade parking.