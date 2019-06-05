Law in Northern Nevada focus of June 6 breakfast panel event in Reno

Panelists for the June 6 event are as follows (clockwise from top left): David Lewandowski, Cortney Young, Wayne Klomp, Tiffany Banks, Mat Trachok and Benjamin W. Kennedy.



RENO, Nev. — Northern Nevada continues to experience major economic growth while attracting new companies to our region. With this growth comes many opportunities and challenges for the business community.

From a legal perspective, there are countless issues that impact many of our region’s industries on a daily basis. It’s important for business owners and residents to stay informed on changing legislation and to understand how the law can have both positive and negative impacts on our companies — and our communities.

With that in mind, “Law in Northern Nevada” is the focus of the Northern Nevada Business View’s next Breakfast & Business Luncheon, set for 7-9 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

An expert panel of regional attorneys and legal professionals will discuss issues such as what startups need to know when launching a new venture; how recreational cannabis impacts both how we manage employees, as well as what the future holds for banks to be involved in the current cash-only business; how new laws may impact our region’s robust real estate and construction industries; and how to learn what to do — and what not to do — when faced with a legal challenge, among other important topics.

NNBV Publisher Dawn Gowery will moderate the discussion, which features the following panelists:

• Tiffany Banks, General Counsel, Nevada Realtors

• Benjamin W. Kennedy, Member, Dickinson Wright

• Wayne Klomp, Attorney, Snell & Wilmer

• David Lewandowski, Associate, Fennemore Craig

• Mat Trachok, Attorney, McDonald Carano

• Cortney Young, Mediator, Blanchard Krasner & French

This month’s nonprofit spotlight is on Immunize Nevada. The event is sponsored by Snell & Wilmer and Meadows Bank.

The NNBV’s Breakfast & Business series takes place the first Thursday of each month (excluding January and February; also, the July event is July 11 due to the Independence Day holiday), allowing regional business leaders and residents to network and hear from an expert panel on various topics, all while enjoying a hearty breakfast.

Tickets cost $20 for NNBV subscribers, and $25 for non-subscribers. Go here to purchase a ticket and learn more.