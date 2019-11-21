Lea Tauchen, Tray Abney new leaders of NAIOP Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. — The Northern Nevada Chapter of the Commercial Real Estate Development Association (NAIOP) recently announced that Lea Tauchen and Tray Abney, principals with the Abney Tauchen Group, have been selected to serve as executive directors for the chapter.

“NAIOP Northern Nevada is excited for this next chapter as we work to ensure that our region’s vibrant commercial real estate market provides job opportunities and an increased quality of life for everyone in our rapidly growing region,” stated Matt Harris (of Avison Young), president of the NAIOP Northern Nevada Board of Directors, in a press release.

The duo replaces Randi Reed, who served as executive director from 2015-2019.

“We have a long history of working with the business community in Nevada and we are pleased to continue our advocacy efforts with this partnership,” Tauchen said in the press release. “NAIOP Northern Nevada has been an active and engaged voice for its members and we will work every day to continue that momentum and increase opportunities for the commercial real estate industry.”

Earlier this year, NAIOP Northern Nevada received the organization’s prestigious Chapter of the Year Award for its outstanding work, participation and achievements in 2018 for the small-sized (1-150 members) chapter category.

Go to naiopnnv.com to learn more about the local chapter.