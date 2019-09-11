Lecture series to focus on industries that defined Nevada’s heritage

FALLON, Nev. — Since its beginnings as a territory, a series of cycles of booms and busts have defined Nevada’s heritage.

From the discovery of gold and silver at the Comstock Lode to its thriving tourism and casino culture, Nevada’s economy continues to flourish.

Industrious minds of the past used technological advances influencing not only our economy but also our state’s public image.

With this in mind, the Churchill County Museum‘s 2019 Fall Lecture Series, which begins next week, carries the theme of “Industrious Minds: How Industry Shaped Nevada” — it will examine the ability of Nevada’s key industries to adapt and survive throughout the decades.

The first lecture, set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, will look into the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad.

Dan Thielen, director of the Nevada State Railroad Museum on Carson City will discuss the importance of the anniversary that occurred in 1869.

Each lecture in the five week series starts at 6 p.m.

The next lecture on Sept. 24 looks at “Mining and Living on the Comstock,” presented by Garrett Barmore, curator of the W.M. Keck Museum.

On Oct. 1, the lecture moves to the 1919 Transcontinental Military Motor Convoy that crossed the United States on the Lincoln Highway, which runs through Fallon.

A re-creation of the convoy arrived in Fallon on Monday, Sept. 9, and will remain in the Lahontan Valley until Sept. 12 when it heads west to Carson City and then Placerville, Calif.

Jim Bonar, director of the Nevada chapter of the Lincoln Highway Association, is the presenter for the Oct. 1 lecture.

The last two lectures delve into Nevada’s heritage of ranching and gaming.

“How Ranches Created the New State of Nevada” is Oct. 8 and is presented by educator and author Holly Walton Buchannan.

The final lecture is Oct. 15 and flashes back to “Harold’s Club: Nevada’s Oldest Casino Remembers.” Author and historian Neal Cobb.