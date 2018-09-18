Lime electric scooters launch today in Reno

RENO, Nev. — Lime (formerly known as LimeBike) announced today (Sept. 18) it will launch its first fleet of electric scooters in Reno.

The announcement comes after the company launched its bikeshare program in Reno-Sparks in May.

According to a news release provided Sept. 18 on behalf of Lime, more than 1,000 Northern Nevada residents and business owners have vocalized support to grow Lime's fleet.

"This community has spoken and we're thrilled to meet the growing demand for transportation alternatives," Lime City Launcher and General Manager Cesar Cardona said in a statement. "At (Lime), we're committed to helping people from all walks of life find reliable, environmentally friendly and low cost ways to get where they need to go."

According to the news release, a fleet of the stand-up scooters was deployed throughout Reno this morning. Several are available at Hub Coffee Roasters on Riverside Drive, west of downtown.

According to previous reports, Lime brought 250 of its electric scooters to South Lake Tahoe in June. The fleet joined 250 LimeBikes already deployed in the community for the second year.

Their arrival was met with mixed reviews, as some patrons have ridden the scooters illegally, while others have been documented to be involved in accidents and/or DUI-related arrests.

In order to find and use a scooter or a bike, download the free Lime app from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Go to li.me to learn more.