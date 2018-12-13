Luxury real estate company Engel & Völkers expanding to Reno

RENO, Nev. — International luxury real estate company Engel & Völkers plans to expand into the Reno market.

Engel & Völkers already has offices serving the greater Tahoe-Truckee region; the planned expansion to Reno is occurring due to the city’s “changing business landscape, as well as demographics of home buyers and sellers,” according to a Dec. 12 news release from the company.

Paul Benson, CEO of Engel & Völkers Reno-Tahoe and The Gestalt Group, said in a statement that the move is due to Reno’s reputation recently as becoming a major technology hub, with “seemingly new companies opening every week, bringing in new and sophisticated home buyers.”

Jen McDonald was hired by Engel & Völkers to serve as Reno office branch manager.

"… McDonald will be responsible for leading our expansion into the Reno market, mentoring and training new and experienced sales professionals,” Sandy Soli, Regional Manager with Engel & Völkers Reno-Tahoe,” said in a statement.

McDonald said she is currently working on finalizing the first Reno office location; plans are for a grand opening to occur by early spring 2019.