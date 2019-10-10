Main Street Gardnerville, now a nonprofit, receives $3,500 donation

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. — A recent $3,500 donation to Main Street Gardnerville was made possible thanks to those who attended Eddy Street Vintage Market’s fifth annual Artisans & Antiques Festival.

A portion of the $5 entry fee went directly to support Main Street Gardnerville and its work creating and preserving a beautiful and economically vibrant downtown.

As a member of the Main Street Gardnerville organization, Meredith Fischer, owner of Eddy Street Vintage Market, is “a big believer in the Main Street concept.”

“We as a community are very fortunate to have a number of wonderful businesses in our downtown district. We want to support the Main Street program so that our town continues to thrive,” Fischer said. “When you travel to other rural towns that don’t have a program in place, there is a visible difference. A number of buildings sit vacant and decaying.”

Main Street Gardnerville recently turned into a 501(c)3 nonprofit, which now allows it to accept donations from businesses and the community.

“Our annual Artisans & Antiques Festival was an excellent opportunity to raise awareness about Main Street Gardnerville and essentially community crowdfund for a program that focuses on helping small businesses thrive in our area. Everyone who paid a small entry fee helped create a huge impact,” said Fischer. “The response to the event was wonderful. We can’t thank our community enough for supporting this cause.”

Main Street Gardnerville was the first community to receive the Main Street designation in Nevada and is an Accredited Main Street America program. Main Street Gardnerville is neither a business association nor a chamber, but rather, an association of people who promote and protect our community.

Visit mainstreetgardnerville.org to learn more.