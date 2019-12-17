Maine-based IT company buys Reno’s IQ Technology Solutions

RENO, Nev. — Logically, a leading provider of managed IT services to small and midsize organizations, is plugging into Northern Nevada.

According to a Dec. 17 press release, the Portland, Maine-based company announced it has purchased IQ Technology Solutions, a Reno-based provider of outsourced IT services.

The purchase marks Logically’s third acquisition this year. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In an email to the NNBV, Logically CEO Chris Claudio said IQ Technology Solutions is a “good size organization for us,” pointing to the Reno-headquartered company’s staff of 30 and $5.5 million in revenue.

Chris Claudio, CEO of Logically.

Courtesy photo

“IQ Technology Solutions has a strong team with great customer relationships and high customer satisfaction,” Claudio continued. “In addition, it is located in an attractive, growing part of the country where Logically did not have already have a footprint.”

According to Logically, the company has a presence in a handful of markets across the country, including San Diego (Calif.), Boston (Mass.), Chattanooga (Tenn.), Yorktown Heights (N.Y.), and Raleigh (N.C).

Operating in Northern Nevada for the past 26 years, IQ Technology Solutions is the largest provider of managed IT services and computer technology solutions in the region, according to the release.

The Reno-based IT provider also has offices in Carson City and Las Vegas.

When asked if the acquisition will result in job cuts or additions at IQ locations, Claudio said it is “neutral” in the short-term. He added that Logically, which currently has 250 employees nationwide, has grown by 50 percent over the last year, and the company “expects to add employees as we grow in the region.”

Steve Cerocke, president of IQ Technology Solutions.

steve-headshot

Steve Cerocke, president of IQ Technology Solutions, said in an email to the NNBV that the company’s main reason for selling was “to provide more opportunities for our clients and staff.”

He added: “We believe that our partnership with Logically will be valuable to our clients as it will maintain our local focus while giving us a national presence.”

According to Logically, the company plans more acquisitions in the coming months.