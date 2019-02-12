March 14 conference to discuss using AI for document review

A conference covering the topic of using artificial intelligence for document review is scheduled for March 14 at the University of Chicago.

According to event promotional materials, the conference will feature thought leaders from law firms, as well as technologists, who will “share knowledge and present alternative perspectives designed to help you gain foundational real-world insight on how AI powered document review applications are being successfully implemented, so that you can determine how AI might fit into your specific practice.”

Conference facilitators are as follows:

• Ned Gannon, CEO and Co-Founder, eBrevia

• Kathleen Killin, Legal Automation Consultant, Thomson Reuters

• George Tziahanas, Managing Director, U.S., Luminance

• Carla Swansburg, VP & General Manager, Epiq

• Sondra Rebenchuk, AI Practice Consultant, Kira Systems

• Abrar Huq, Sr. Manager & Operations Lead, OMNIA, Deloitte

• Aaron Katzel, President & CEO, The Better Legal Infrastructure Project

• Kevin Miller, CEO, LegalSifter

• Vishal Sunak, CEO and Co-Founder, LinkSquares

• Shea Smock, Practice Innovations Analyst, Chapman and Cutler

• Phil Fornaro, Managing Attorney, Fornaro Law

• Henal Patel, CEO, DocJuris

It costs $695 to attend the one-day conference at the Gleacher Center in Chicago. Go here to learn more about the event and to register.