Marina Marketplace in Sparks sold for $4.45 million

SPARKS, Nev. — NAI Alliance, a member of the world's premier managed network of commercial real estate firms, announced June 20 that Principal and Senior Vice President Mark Keyzers has negotiated the sale of the Marina Marketplace in Sparks for $4.45 million.

According to a news release from NAI Alliance, the nearly 16,000-square-foot “stabilized shopping center investment” currently has 11 tenants, with Peg's Glorified Ham 'N Eggs being the property's centerpiece.

The Marina Marketplace is located at 1495 E. Prater Way in Sparks and features a mix of dining and retail businesses.

Go to http://www.naialliance.com to learn more about the NAI Alliance commercial real estate firm.