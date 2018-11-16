Marnell Gaming begins exterior demolition of Bourbon Square in Sparks

SPARKS – Marnell Gaming has began demolition of the exterior of the vacant Bourbon Square building across from the Nugget Casino Resort.

Marnell Gaming owns both properties.

The demolition of the structure is expected to take approximately four weeks, followed by another three to four weeks of clean up.

"We expect the Bourbon Square property to be leveled before the end of the January," said Mark Sterbens, Nugget Senior Vice President and General Manager. "We are still finalizing plans for the space and are excited at the possibilities. We're working closely with the City of Sparks to ensure that future use of the property has positive impacts for residents, the city and the Nugget."

Quality Demolition Company (QDC), with offices in Sparks and southern Nevada, is the contractor demolishing the site.

