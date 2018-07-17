Marshalls, HomeGoods store coming to Sparks; 120 new jobs expected

SPARKS, Nev. — A brand-new Marshalls and HomeGoods combo store will soon open in Northern Nevada.

The popular off-price retailers will open the 40,067-square-foot store at the Sparks Galleria, 135 Disc Drive, at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 9, according to a July 17 press release from TJX Companies, Inc. which operates over 4,000 stores, including TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra Trading Post and Homesense.

According to the news release, the combo store will feature “separate entrances, two distinct store environments, a common pass-through and a single queue checkout for faster shopping.”

The stores reportedly expect to hire local residents to fill approximately 120 full and part-time positions.

Grand opening hours are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 9; regular store hours will be Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Friday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Visit marshallsonline.com or homegoods.com to learn more about both stores.