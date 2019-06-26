Maureen McGrew named VP at Greater Nevada Credit Union – NNBV people briefs, June 2019

EDITOR’S NOTE: Northern Nevada Business View people briefs are published on a monthly basis and compiled from submissions emailed to the newsroom at editor@nnbw.com. Please note that submissions are published at editorial discretion, and some briefs may publish online only due to print space limitations. Below are people briefs for June 2019.

Maureen McGrew

Maureen McGrew recently joined Greater Nevada Credit Union as its new Vice President of Finance. In her role, McGrew oversees GNCU’s Accounting, Member Accounting, and Finance and Treasury teams. McGrew joins GNCU with nearly 14 years of banking experience, moving from senior staff accountant to accounting manager to director of finance and accounting.

Prior to the banking industry, McGrew worked with a consulting company focused on helping small businesses improve internal controls and processes. She also served as a controller and vice president overseeing finances, back-office operations and employee relations in the travel industry. Her community involvement has included supporting organizations such as United Way and Habitat for Humanity.

Christian Passink

The Nevada Division of Tourism (TravelNevada) has promoted Christian Passink to director of Sales and Industry Partners. In this position, Passink will oversee efforts to promote the Silver State to international visitors as well as supervise TravelNevada’s rural outreach and grant programs.

Previously, Passink served TravelNevada as an international market manager, where he had direct responsibility over the agency’s international promotional efforts in France, German-speaking Europe, the United Kingdom and the northern European countries. He began his career with TravelNevada in 2008 as rural programs manager, holding an extensive background in the resort management and hospitality industry, managing luxury resorts in the Tahoe area.

Melanie Walter

City National Bank recently announced it has hired Melanie Walter as relationship banker for its Reno branch at 5470 Kietzke Lane, Suite 100. She joins City National with 28 years of experience in the banking industry.

In her new position, Walter will be responsible for developing and managing new and existing client relationships through referral and calling efforts. Previously, Walter served as a client personal banker associate for Wells Fargo Bank, as well as working for Comstock Bank as a new accounts representative, where she began her career in 1991.

She is active in the community, serving as a board member and/or volunteer for several nonprofit organizations in the Reno Sparks area, including the American Heart Association and The Great Reno Balloon Race.

Tony Marini

The Reno Air Racing Association has announced that Former Hot August Nights Executive Director Tony Marini has joined its board of directors.

For the last several years Marini has served as director of casino operations for Eldorado Hotel and Casino. “It is a true honor to be a part of this world-class event,” said Marini. “The Reno Air Racing Association is committed to this region and to putting on a premier special event. I am looking forward to joining their passion to honor, inspire and celebrate.”

The 2019 STIHL National Championship Air Races returns Sept. 11–15.

Becky Petring

Communities In Schools has named Becky Petring as President and Chair of the Communities In Schools Advisory Council for the Western Division, which includes Reno and Sparks. She also has been selected to become a State Board representative for Communities In Schools Nevada. Petring has served on the Volunteer Advisory Council for the Western Division of Communities in Schools since July 2017.

Petring is a vice president and retail market sales manager for Nevada State Bank in Reno, where she has worked since 2011. She was promoted to her current role in 2015, after having worked as vice president and branch manager of the Sparks Prater branch. With her new role at Communities In Schools, Petring will help establish strategic direction, set broad policy, and steward the assets, all in support of the organization’s stated mission.

Len Marazzo

Len Marazzo has been selected to lead the recently renovated Courtyard by Marriott Reno as General Manager. He joined the Courtyard hotel in August 2018 as Director of Sales. His promotion comes just as the Courtyard is completing a multi-million dollar transformation that has created Reno’s newest Courtyard by Marriott hotel, in South Reno at 6855 S. Virginia St.

Marazzo has been a recognized leader in the hospitality industry in Reno for 30 years, with vast experience and deep relationships throughout the Reno/Sparks/Tahoe region.

Mara Langer

Mara Langer recently joined Nevada Builders Alliance (NBA) as new Outreach Coordinator. She has spent nearly a decade planning, developing, and implementing marketing and branding strategies for start-ups, nonprofits and asset management companies.

For NBA, Langer will be responsible for community outreach and workforce development efforts. With expertise in community outreach, marketing, branding and event coordination, Langer holds a degree in Industrial / Organizational Psychology from San Diego State University.

Janice Salyers

L&L Reclaimed Wood in Reno recently announced Janice Salyers as its new office manager. She will be responsible for coordinating with vendors for materials, communicating with clients regarding their orders, managing accounts receivable and payable along with payroll and invoicing.

Previously, Salyers was a parts and orientation department manager for Sierra RV Super Center for 12 years and was responsible for managing all aspects of the retail parts store. She is a Certified Parts Manager through the National RV Dealers Association, and she received an Associate of Arts degree from Rogue Community College.

Ryan Krueger

ArchCrest Commercial Partners, an independent powerhouse commercial real estate firm in northern Nevada specializing in the sales and leasing of land and commercial properties, announced that Ryan Krueger has been promoted to Senior Associate.

Krueger is a multi-family, single family and mixed-use land specialist in Northern Nevada and has helped transact nearly 4,500 single family and multi-family units, 860 residential acres and over $100 million in revenue since joining the firm.

Stacy Kendall

Plumas Bank recently announced that Stacy Kendall has joined the bank as vice president, client engagement specialist. Kendall is responsible for expanding the bank’s client-centric culture, brand building, digital outreach and enhancing the client experience. Prior to joining Plumas Bank, Kendall worked at Renown Health as director of communications and new media.

Kendall was previously named Twenty Under 40 by the Reno Gazette Journal and Reno Tahoe Young Professional’s Network for professional excellence and community leadership. She Kendall is a lifelong volunteer receiving the Gold Spike for Community Excellence from Public Relations Society of America – Sierra Nevada Chapter. She currently serves as board of directors vice chair for The Discovery Museum in Reno and a volunteer mentor for women in technology.

Julie Murray

The Nevada Forum of the International Women’s Forum, an international organization of the world’s most pre-eminent women of significant and diverse achievement, recently announced its 2019-2020 Officers and Board. Julie Murray, of Moonridge Group, will serve as president. Other 2019-20 officers include: Vice President Mary Simmons, NV Energy, Retired; Secretary Tina Quigley, RTC of Southern Nevada; Treasurer Sallie Haws, Haws Family LLC; and Immediate Past President Valerie Glenn, The Glenn Group, Retired.

Go to hnevadaiwf.org to view for the full 2019-20 board and learn more about the Nevada the International Women’s Forum (IWF).

Ira Gostin

Ira Gostin, a Reno-based marketer and public relations professional, has formed Gostin Strategic Consulting LLC to serve clients throughout the world. Gostin specializes in the industrial, healthcare and hospitality sectors.

Following a successful career as a founding executive and the vice president of investor relations and corporate communications of Tahoe Resources, a multinational mining company, Gostin formed 120 West Strategic Communications, working with a variety of companies in the U.S. and Canada; 120 West was later acquired by KPS3 Marketing.

Gostin has an MBA with an emphasis in marketing from the University of Phoenix, a bachelor’s degree from California State University, Long Beach and is a graduate of the Executive Leadership Program at Columbia University and the Executive Financial Analysis program at NYU. He received his accreditation in public relations in 2017.

Steven M. Silva

Blanchard, Krasner & French announced recently that attorney Steven M. Silva has been named Of Counsel for the firm, which has offices in both Reno and La Jolla, California.

Since joining Blanchard, Krasner & French, Silva has made significant contributions to the firm and its clients. His practice focuses on eminent domain, real estate litigation, land use matters and appellate practice. He is the author of numerous chapters in practice guides and articles in legal publications.

Tomi Jo Lynch

SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates in Reno announced that Managing Director Tomi Jo Lynch recently received the company’s Achiever Award, which recognizes the top 100 advisors out of 1,600 company wide. The awards were given during SVN’s 2019 Annual Conference, a yearly gathering of SVN Advisors and Managing Directors, which took place March 6-9 in Florida.

Lynch is a managing director at SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates and specializes in the sale and leasing of industrial, and office properties. She was also recently appointed to the local CREW Board, previously served on the NAIOP Northern Nevada Board, sits on the SVNIC Advisory Board, and was named the SVN Trainer of the Year in 2015.

Kassi Dellabalma, Jill Kaufman, Ruthann Lucas

Chase International recently announced that hiring of Kassi Dellabalma, Jill Kaufman, and Ruthann Lucas.

Dellabalma is the newest real estate agent to join Chase International’s Sparks office. From her years as an escrow coordinator, administrator, and throughout the time she shared her creative talents to market properties throughout the region, Dellabalma has refined her expertise to further ignite her devotion to the real estate business.

Kaufman has been the top producing agent in the luxury real estate market in Southern California and now offers her services through Chase International’s Zephyr Cove office. Throughout her career, she has achieved $35 million to $50 million sales per year.

Through her years in the customer service industry, network marketing, the health and wellness industry, and as a business owner in Incline Village for 10 years, Lucas has tackled endless client challenges and always found the right solution in her own light-hearted way. The Realtor will work out of Chase International’s Incline Village office.

Michael Winters

CEI Alarm announced recently Michael Winters has been named service technician. Winters is responsible for system training, installations, adjusting system programming and repairs. He specializes in servicing and testing fire and security systems. He received his fire alarm certification from the National Institute for Certification in Engineering Technologies (NICET) in 1996.

Winters brings more than 32 years of experience in the fire and security systems industry and is a veteran of the US Air Force.