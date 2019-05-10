McDonald Carano, its attorneys recognized in Chambers USA 2019 rankings

RENO, Nev. — Chambers USA, one of the leading legal ratings agencies in the United States, recently released its 2019 rankings.

McDonald Carano again ranks as one of the leading Nevada law firms with multiple practice areas and individual attorneys recognized with high honors.

The guide is widely referred to by industry-leading companies, organizations, and law firms. The firm was recognized in the areas of Gaming & Licensing, Real Estate, Environment and Litigation: General Commercial.

McDonald Carano attorneys were also recognized on an individual level in the Guide:

• Andrew S. Gabriel (Corporate/Commercial and Real Estate)

• P. Gregory Giordano (Gaming & Licensing)

• Sylvia Harrison (Environment)

• Alvin J. “Bud” Hicks (Gaming & Licensing)

• George F. Ogilvie III (Litigation: Construction)

• Pat Lundvall (Litigation: General Commercial)

“McDonald Carano is proud to have been consistently recognized by Chambers USA across multiple areas of practice,” said Jeff Silvestri, Managing Partner of McDonald Carano. “We congratulate each attorney with the firm who has been recognized as an outstanding practitioner in their field, as well as every attorney in the practice groups who received this well-deserved honor.

Go here to view the McDonald Carano listing in Chambers USA.

