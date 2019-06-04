McDonald Carano law firm celebrates 70-year anniversary

McDonald Carano Managing Partner Jeff Silvestri says the company is looking forward to operating for another 70 years.” McDonald Carano

Courtesy McDonald Carano

LAS VEGAS — McDonald Carano announced on May the firm was observing the 70th anniversary of the firm’s 1949 founding.

The firm will celebrate this milestone anniversary with a series of events throughout the year across its offices in Las Vegas, Reno and Carson City.

McDonald Carano is Nevada-born and raised. Founders Bob McDonald and former United States Senator Alan Bible created the firm in 1949. Prior to launching the firm, Senator Bible served as the Attorney General for Nevada, with Mr. McDonald acting as his Deputy Attorney General. Don Carano joined the firm later in 1962.

Today, McDonald Carano is the largest commercial law firm with offices exclusively in Nevada. The firm has more than 60 attorneys and government affairs professionals across a broad range of industry and practice groups, including a strong focus on complex litigation and gaming and administrative law.

McDonald Carano serves the complete spectrum of business and investment interests, from Fortune 500 companies, private companies and start-ups to family offices and high-net-worth individuals.

With its reputation for formidable legal counsel and advocacy, and access to government agencies, elected officials and community leaders, McDonald Carano also has become a local representative and partner for some of the most esteemed law firms across the U.S. and internationally.

“McDonald Carano’s attorneys are continually ranked by such highly respected publications as U.S. News & World Report’s Best Lawyers, Chambers & Partners and Nevada Business Magazine,” notes Managing Partner Jeff Silvestri. “We celebrate the work that the firm has done and look forward to continuing to serve our clients in Nevada and beyond for the next 70 years.”

This article was provided by McDonald Carano. Visit mcdonaldcarano.com to learn more.