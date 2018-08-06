Meet Reno PR pros at free ‘speed dating’ type event on Aug. 10

RENO, Nev. — The Public Relations Society of America's Sierra Nevada Chapter will host a free public relations advice event, "PR Professionals At Tables Giving Advice," on Friday, August 10, 2018 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Atlantis Casino Resort.

"As passionate PR professionals, we always look for ways to give back to our community," PRSA Sierra Nevada Chapter President Chelsey Brice said in a statement. "We encourage people who need PR advice or information for their non-profit organization or business to attend our free event."

According to PRSA, the event will "provide nonprofits and solopreneurs, or anyone who could benefit from a public relations refresher, with the opportunity to talk with local public relations professionals about a variety of topics, including traditional public relations, media relations, social media, internal communications, events, sponsorship and more."

"The event works like speed dating," according to a news release. “Professionals will be seated at tables and attendees can visit each table to talk one-on-one with a PR professional and get advice, then move around to the next table to talk to the next professional."

This event is held annually by PRSA Sierra Nevada, which was previously known as PR To Go. Go to http://www.prsasierra.org to learn more.