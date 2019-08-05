Merlot Marketing expands to Northern Nevada with Gardnerville office

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. — Northern California-based Merlot Marketing announced in late July it recently expanded to open a second office in Northern Nevada.

“While Sacramento will always be our home, this new location allows our growing agency the opportunity to expand our talent pipeline, tap into the explosive business growth in Northern Nevada and continue to be proactive in our pursuit to best serve our clients,” Debi Hammond, founder and CEO of Merlot Marketing, said in a statement.

Merlot’s new office space is at 1453 Highway 395, Ste. 3, in Gardnerville.

According to a news release, the Sacramento office employs a team of 10 “with a Strategic Alliance Network of 25,” and plans to hire three new team members in the Gardnerville office this year.

“We wanted a location near Sacramento to enable cultural cross pollination between the two offices, and Nevada’s business-friendly climate makes it a natural choice,” said Hammond, who recently joined EO Reno Tahoe, the local branch of the international Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO). “Smart growth has always been a part of our business strategy, and we’re excited about our new presence in this important market as we continue to expand Merlot’s footprint nationally.”

Hammond will oversee the launch of Merlot’s Nevada office, while continuing to spend time in both offices. Brenda Forman, Vice President and Managing Director, will continue to lead the team in the Sacramento office.

Go to merlotmarketing.com to learn more.