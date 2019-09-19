MeToo movement’s impact on the workplace focus of Sept. 27 WIN breakfast

RENO, Nev. — The Western Industrial Nevada (WIN) September breakfast event next week features author and award-winning trainer Mike Domitrz.

According to a press release from WIN, Domitrz “believes the national #MeToo movement has inspired change that few are discussing: that the movement is actually strengthening our workplaces in significant ways.”

Domitrz will discuss this and other topics during the 7-9 a.m. breakfast event on Sept. 27 at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

“Domitrz is one of the world’s leading influencers and a subject matter expert on sexual harassment,” according to a WIN press release. “Decades before #MeToo cases were on the cover of every major media publication, Domitrz was being brought in by leading educational institutions and the U.S. military to help them pursue a new standard of consent and respect.”

According to the release, Domitrz will address the following on Sept 27:

Knocking down old beliefs that cause unintended harm to individuals and the organization.

How the language we use, in subtle and unintentional ways, can trigger coworkers and cause unintended harm.

How to intervene when you hear and/or see someone not being treated with respect.

How to positively support those who have experienced disrespectful behaviors and/or language.

The fears and stereotypes surrounding the topic of changing an organization’s culture.

The vision for what a culture founded in respect at all levels looks and feels like.

Fostering and building that culture of respect each day going forward with specific habits and choices each person can implement immediately in their lives.

Breakfast is $45 for non-members and $20 for members who do not have a pre-paid membership. Go to http://www.winevada.com to learn more and to register.