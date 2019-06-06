Microsoft Reno to host 10th annual DigiGirlz Camp; registration deadline July 12

A young woman participates in the 2018 DigiGirlz Camp.

Courtesy Microsoft Reno

RENO, Nev. — Microsoft Reno will host its 10th annual DigiGirlz Camp from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 18-19 for high school girls, ages 14-18, at the University of Nevada, Reno, College of Business.

The free event is “dedicated to educating and inspiring young women to learn more about the vast opportunities and career choices available to them in the technology industry, as well as other Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (S.T.E.A.M) fields,” according to a Microsoft news release.

During the event, attendees listen to speakers, participate in STEAM-based activities and demonstrations, network with one another, and learn through hands-on workshops. Topics to be covered this year include: robotics; coding; data collection; design thinking; problem solving; and the basics of the simple motor.

Workshop speakers from Tesla, Envirolution, Intuit, Sierra Nevada Journeys, The Discovery, FIRST Nevada, WaterSmart Software and Microsoft will present at the camp.

The annual camp teaches valuable STEAM skills to local female youth.

Courtesy Microsoft Reno

Special to this year’s camp, are the keynote motivational speakers — Dr. Erin Oksol, PhD, Clinical Psychologist; and Cindy Healy, Director, Microsoft Worldwide Learning Experiences.

“This event is one of Microsoft’s core efforts to invest in STEAM education for women and build a pipeline of future workers ready for the challenges of the global economy,” according to the company. “Microsoft employees along with other STEAM-based female professionals from around the community, such as CustomInk, will engage and interact with attendees while serving as volunteers at the event.”

Space is limited. Online registration is open through Friday, July 12. Register online at: http://www.aka.ms/RenoDigiGirlz. Go to facebook.com/microsoftrenodigigirlz to learn more.

If you have questions about registration or want more information, contact Jessica York at 775-823-5613 or jetaylor@microsoft.com or David Taylor at 775-823-5896 or datayl@microsoft.com.