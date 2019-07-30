Mike Whittaker returns to United Construction – NNBV people briefs, July 2019

EDITOR’S NOTE: Northern Nevada Business View people briefs are published on a monthly basis and compiled from submissions emailed to the newsroom at editor@nnbw.com. Please note that submissions are published at editorial discretion, and some briefs may publish online only due to print space limitations. Below are people briefs for Ju;y 2019.

The United Construction Executive Team announced recently that Michael Whittaker has returned to the company as Chief Operating Officer.

Mike originally joined the United Team fresh out of college as an Assistant Estimator/Project Engineer. Over the course of eight years, he worked his way up through United’s preconstruction and operations departments. He has since gone on to serve in construction leadership roles throughout Northern Nevada and California prior to returning to United.

After high school, Mike joined the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, where he served as a Sergeant for eight years. Simultaneously, he attended California State University, Chico. His childhood interest in construction inspired him to earn a bachelor’s degree in construction management.

Annie Switzer and Lacey Scott

The American Advertising Federation of Reno (AAF Reno) recently announced its 2019-2020 Board of Directors, highlighted by Annie Switzer of Dynagraphics Printing serving as president, and Lacey Scott of Spectrum Reach serving as vice president.

The board consists of four officers, 10 directors, 1 club adviser and 1 administrator. Other 2019-20 board officers include Secretary Melissa Deitz, of Deitz Media & Marketing and Treasurer Robert Moretti, of Edward Jones. Kurt Thigpen, of Ace Studios, is past president.

Go to http://www.aafreno.com to view the full board and learn more about AAF Reno.

EO Reno Tahoe, the local branch of the international Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), recently welcomed Debi Hammond as a new member. She is founder and CEO of Merlot Marketing, Inc., a national, award-winning full-service agency specializing in advertising, public relations, social media and brand strategy.

An award winner herself, Debi was named PR Person of the Year by the Sacramento Public Relations Association, she was honored as a 40 Under 40 Business Professional by the Sacramento Business Journal and continues to be recognized as a leader in the business community.

Debi is married and has three children, two German Shepherds and 16 chickens. She and her family moved from California to Nevada in Fall 2018. Debi was with the EO Sacramento chapter since February 2014.

Allison MacKenzie Law Firm announced that Joel W. Locke, a partner at the Carson City law firm, has was elected to the Nevada State Bar Board of Governors. He was sworn in June 27 at the State Bar of Nevada Annual Meeting was held in Vail, Colo.

Members of the board help promote the integrity of the legal profession, encourage professional growth and provide the opportunity to give back to the community. The board is composed of 15 members representing the four state districts defined in Supreme Court Rule 81.

Locke joined Allison MacKenzie in 2007. A lifetime Nevadan, he graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2000, and obtained his law degree from Gonzaga University School of Law in 2006. He was admitted to practice law in the state of Nevada in 2006.

Prominence Health Plan announced recently that Kamal Jemmoua was appointed Chief Executive Officer.

Jemmoua joined parent company Universal Health Services (UHS) in 2013, and oversaw the acquisition of Prominence Health Plan in 2014. Serving as Chief Operating Officer, he was responsible for successfully driving changes that resulted in financial turnaround, growth and expansion.

Prior to joining the healthcare field, Jemmoua held various roles in the financial industry with Delphi Financial Group and SEI Investments. He is a CPA and earned his bachelor’s in finance/economics from LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas, and his master in finance from Villanova University. Jemmoua serves on various boards including Northern Nevada Medical Center, Access to Healthcare and the Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce.

Annette Bagwell and Michael Hilton

Nevada State Bank recently hired Annette Bagwell and Michael Hilton as mortgage loan officers, serving Reno, Tahoe, Sparks and the surrounding areas.

Bagwell and Hilton have both been in the mortgage business since 1988. Bagwell most recently worked at Bank of the West, and Hilton joined Nevada State Bank from Mann Mortgage. Both are experience professionals at helping clients through the mortgage loan process.

Bagwell holds an associate’s degree in business from Heald Business College and volunteers for the Sertoma Club, Spanish Springs High School Booster Club, and Academic Club. She also was the chairperson for Safe and Sober Grad night at Spanish Springs High School in 2008 and 2012.

Hilton is a nearly lifelong Nevadan and is a member of the Reno Sparks Board of Realtors, a President’s Club Award Winner, member of the Paul Harris Fellow Rotary International, and a Moms on the Run board member.

Reno Diagnostic Centers recently welcomed Jason Rogers, MD, to its team of radiologists, which now sits at five radiologists.

Dr. Rogers received his medical degree from Texas Tech University, where he also received an MBA in Health Care Organization Management. His fellowship is in neuroradiology. He most recently completed his radiology residency at University of Tennessee.

Eren and Fatih Ozmen

Sierra Nevada Corporation Chairwoman and President Eren Ozmen and CEO Fatih Ozmen, were recently featured in Forbes for their success in building a world-class aerospace and national security firm.

The husband-wife team, who each earned masters degrees from UJNR (Eren with an MBA; Fatih for electrical engineering), came in at No. 6 in the Forbes list of the nation’s most successful self-made couples. Eren consistently ranks in Forbes’ top 20 list of America’s most successful self-made women.

When the Ozmens acquired the Sparks-based SNC 25 years ago, the company had 20 employees. Now, through their strategic leadership, SNC is a team of nearly 4,000 people in 33 locations in 19 U.S. states, England, Germany and Turkey.

Eren’s vision for making a positive impact extends beyond the walls of the company. The Ozmens founded the Ozmen Center for Entrepreneurship in 2014. Based at UNR, the center fosters collaboration across varied disciplines and geographies. The Ozmens also received honorary doctorate degrees from UNR in 2016.

The Entrepreneurs Assembly recently has elected Liz Heiman as its board chair for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Heiman is a sales and strategy expert and is the Chief Strategy Officer at Alice Heiman, LLC.

Founded as a Nevada 501(c)(3) nonprofit, EA has worked with over 1,000 start-ups and small businesses as well as entrepreneurs through mentoring and workshops.

New board members joining EA are: Ira M. Gostin, Zoie Scurfield, Rusty Shaffer, Meg Shea and Danell Wilson-Perlman. Existing board members are: Dave Croasdell, Doug Howe (secretary), Brad Jones, Rod Jorgensen (treasurer), Kellen Kautzman, Jeff Sheldon and Matt Westfield (vice president and founder).

Go to http://www.ea-global.org to learn more.

Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates (JAG Nevada), a statewide high school dropout intervention and work readiness program, welcomes Jim Dahl as the new Assistant Director of Programs for Northern Nevada based in JAG Nevada’s Reno office.

He will focus on the coordination of JAG programs throughout the northern Nevada region, ranging from urban areas like Reno and Sparks to rural programs such as those in Round Mountain and McDermitt. Dahl previously spent two years as a JAG Specialist at Fernley High School where he supported his students to a 100% graduation rate. Before JAG, Dahl held diverse career experiences in the geothermal and construction industries.

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada Board of Directors recently announced Nicole Lamboley as the organization’s new president and CEO.

Lamboley’s most recent position as administrator of the Child Health Institute of Renown Health involved development and implementation of programs with an emphasis on child health and wellbeing for the community.

She has also previously served on the board of directors for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. Further, she has served in several leadership positions in state, including the Office of the Governor, the Office of the Secretary of State and the Nevada Division of Insurance.

Lamboley’s predecessor, Al Brislain, has retired from the organization after a 42 year career in Food Banking.

Marketing/communications firm KPS3 has hired Mike McDowell as vice president of client strategy.

McDowell brings 20 years of successful integrated marketing and communications experience to the agency. He joins KPS3 as director of marketing at Talage Insurance, an InsurTech start-up that allows small businesses to buy insurance online. Previously, McDowell was the director of marketing operations for his alma mater, UNR.

Before that, McDowell worked at KPS3 as an account executive. McDowell earned his BA in journalism from UNR and is still actively involved in the campus community.

Christopher J. Nealon has joined the Roundabout Catering team as executive chef.

In his most recent positions, Nealon served as executive chef at BJ’s Nevada Barbecue company and as executive chef of Montreux Golf and Country Club, where he implemented a program to utilize recyclable and sustainable goods.

He has previously held the roles of chef de cuisine at the Steakhouse at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino; executive sous chef at Charlie Palmer Steak & Fin Fish; and executive chef at Hidden Valley Country Club.

Amelia Lane has joined the UNR School of Medicine as assistant director of development.

In her role, Lane will support the School of Medicine through efforts to generate private philanthropic support for the school’s fundamental missions of greater service to the community, sophisticated research and teaching initiatives, and a culture of diversity and inclusion.

She previously worked as a development officer for the Community Foundation of Western Nevada. Prior, she served as a marketing and development coordinator for STEP2, Inc., and as an assistant director of development for the Education Renaissance Initiative of Nevada.

Lane graduated with dual Bachelor of Arts degrees from UNR, majoring in communication studies and psychology. Her community involvement includes the Children’s Cabinet, 4-H, Dress for Success and the Nevada Alumni Association.

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck recently announced that industry veteran Scott Scherer will join the firm’s internationally recognized gaming practice as a shareholder, based in the firm’s Las Vegas and Reno offices.

He has a unique perspective, having served as a member of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, where he had responsibility for the Investigations, Audit and Technology divisions; and as a supervising deputy in the Gaming Division of the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.

He also previously served as chair of the International Association of Gaming Regulators; a member of the Nevada Assembly; and general counsel and chief of staff for Nevada Gov. Kenny Guinn, among other roles. He received his undergraduate degree from Johns Hopkins University and his J.D. from the University of Washington School of Law.

Basin Street Properties has appointed Jacob Chaparian as Reno Leasing Associate. Chaparian will oversee Basin Street’s active asset leasing operations in Reno. He will focus on Basin Street’s downtown buildings of 50 West Liberty, 300 East 2nd and 200 South Virginia.

Chaparian was born and raised in Las Vegas and graduated from UNR with a B.S. in Economics. Before joining the leasing team, Jacob worked as a financial analyst and as a personal trainer. Growing up in Las Vegas, he volunteered in the summer at Camp SAM and Camp Omni, helping adults and kids with special needs.

Scott Loughridge, founder and president of SR Construction, recently announced the hiring of Mark Wilkerson, LEED GA, as a new senior project manager. Wilkerson will work out of the company’s new office location in Reno, which opened February 2019 at 695 Edison Way.

Wilkerson brings 37 years of construction experience to SR. In his new role, Mark will provide leadership and guidance to the construction project team to ensure that all services meet the client’s expectations and are consistent with SR core values and standards.

Previously, Wilkerson held positions in the Reno/Tahoe area and San Francisco Bay Area construction industries.

SVN | Gold Dust Commercial Associates recently announced Mike Gallegos, CCIM, was hired as sales manager.

In his new role, Gallegos will be responsible for training and onboarding new agents as well as coaching and elevating the success of the existing team. Gallegos will be creating and implementing accountable measurements for the brokerage team and analyzing and tracking sale statistics.

Gallegos earned his Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation in 2010. Gallegos’ industry experience includes key market growth roles with firms ranging from publicly traded institutional format to boutique sized brokerage powerhouses. He received a Bachelor of Arts in international relations from the University of Southern California.

Carson City-based Click Bond, Inc. announced that Michele Varela has joined its team as Vice President of Quality Assurance.

Varela brings 29 years of management experience in quality assurance and operations to her new position. Prior to Click Bond, her career included quality management positions with Cummins Engine Company, Thermal Dynamics, PCC Fasteners and, most recently, Arconic Global Fastening Systems & Rings, Inc. in Fullerton, Calif., where she held the position of Quality Manager.

Varela holds a Bachelor of Science in business, operations and systems management from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business and a Master of Science in quality assurance from California State University, Dominguez Hills.

Heuer Insurance Agency President Adam Heuer announced recently the celebration of Cheryl Ulma’s 20th work anniversary.

Ulma joined Heuer March 10, 1997, and is currently a licensed property and casualty agent. With over 25 years of experience, she is responsible for providing her clients with expertise, care and personal service for all their personal insurance needs.

JANELLE CHATTIN

Heuer Insurance Agency President Adam Heuer also announced recently Janelle Chattin as a Commercial Lines Agent.

Chattin joined Heuer in January 2019. Her current responsibilities include assisting customers in identifying and analyzing their coverage needs. She joins the team with over two years of experience. She is an active participant in community events, including Susan G. Komen 5k for Breast Cancer Awareness.

JOEL ANDERSON

Matt Clafton, vice president and general manager of Alston Construction Company, Inc., announced today the company has hired Joel Anderson as a project manager in the Reno office.

In his new role, Anderson will be responsible for overall oversight of construction projects including construction management, estimating, pre-construction, project bidding, and assessing constructability and value engineering.

Anderson is a fourth generation Nevadan and brings more than 34 years of construction experience including field, preconstruction, construction, project management and operations management to his new role with Alston.