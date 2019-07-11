Miles Construction completes $2 million renovation of historic Tahoe building

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Miles Construction, a Carson City-based general contractor, recently completed another historic renovation.

The dedication of the new Dobbins Hall Building at Zephyr Point Presbyterian Conference Center, located at 660 U.S. 50 in Zephyr Cove on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe’s South Shore, takes place at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The $2 million Miles Construction-led renovation project was made possible by donations from supporters of Zephyr Point, grants from the HEDCO and Charis foundations, dedicated legacy families, devoted Presbyterian synods and churches, hardworking volunteers, and board and staff members of Zephyr Point, according to a news release from the organization.

In its present location since 1924, Zephyr Point began serving Lake Tahoe and the surrounding area and has continued to grow and be a vital part of the community for more than 95 years.

According to the news release, Dobbins Hall has been a foundational building on the grounds of the camp and conference center. Although small renovations to the current building have taken place over the years, this is the first total renovation of this historic building.

A look at Dobbins Hall in 1937.

Courtesy image

Dobbins Hall was first constructed in 1937. It has served as the main worship facility for the camp and conference center.

Zephyr Point offers a variety of programs from weeks of Day Camp (ages 6 to 12) and the adventures of the youth Base Camp and High Camp programs for junior high and high school students to ministry training and spiritual formation retreats.