Miles Construction honored at Summit Awards for Bently Heritage redevelopment

RENO, Nev. — On April 13, Carson City-based Miles Construction was among several local companies honored with the Redevelopment of the Year Award during the 14th Annual Summit Awards at the Renaissance in Downtown Reno.

The 2018 Summit Award was given for the company’s work on the construction of the Bently Heritage Estate Distillery in Minden.

“The Minden Flour Mill & Creamery buildings are 100-year-old structures and viewed as a mainstay to the Carson Valley community, not to mention listed on the National Register of Historic Places,” according to information provided by Miles Construction, which served as general contractor for the project. “When the transformation to Bently Heritage Estate Distillery was complete and opened in the Winter of 2019, it included a comprehensive renovation of these historic structures updating it to an advanced manufacturing operation to modern LEED certified standards.

“The renovation process was challenging and required expertise in construction, historic preservation and manufacturing. Miles worked to achieve a best-in-class outcome using the highest quality materials, equipment, processes and installation techniques. A primary focus included a visual experience designed to add to the appeal of the distillery’s product and the tasting experience for customers. Detail work included the structures and the routing of the mechanical systems completed in a way to deliver a powerful visual impact in concert with the building’s other elements. It really has to be seen.”

================================================================

EDITOR’S NOTE: The annual Summit Awards is the premier annual event that recognizes the success of distinguished commercial agents, brokers, developers and property managers, as well as commercial projects in the Northern Nevada region. The awards and event are sponsored by the CCIM Northern Nevada Chapter, NAIOP Northern Nevada, CREW of Northern Nevada, and the Nevada Builders Alliance.

This Redevelopment of the Year Award was among those included in the 2018 Summit Awards publication, which was inserted in the June 24, 2019, edition of the Northern Nevada Business View. The project is highlighted in page 17; unfortunately, Miles Construction was omitted from the information provided to the NNBV to to publish. The NNBV apologizes for the error. Go to summitawards.org to learn more.