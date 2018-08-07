Miles Construction-led MedMen project breaks ground in Desert Hot Springs

CARSON CITY, Nev. â€” Northern Nevada-based Miles Construction began construction this week on cannabis company MedMen's 45,000-square-foot cultivation and production facility inÂ Desert Hot Springs, California.

This is the second such facility Miles has built for MedMen, following construction of a similar-modeled, $15 million Mustang location east of Reno (also 45,000 square feet in size).

"Construction of the Desert Hot Springs facility starts with a steel building, but that's where its similarity to other types of construction ends," Cary Richardson, Miles' vice president and senior project manager, said in an Aug. 6 news release. "The success of this project depends on understanding the horticulture, mechanical and engineering systems, security, and operational intricacies of a cannabis cultivation and production process. We also have to navigate the regulatory and reporting aspects of the project, and partner closely with state and county agencies."

Miles has developed expertise not just in cannabis horticulture, but also in the Dutch-style greenhouses MedMen favors for their quality, opacity and efficiency.

"Our new Desert Hot Springs location will be one of the most high-tech cannabis cultivation and production facilities in the world and a flagship operation for MedMen," Adam Bierman, co-founder and CEO of MedMen, said in a statement. "A project of this complexity and scale requires a level of construction expertise that, frankly, only Miles Construction has."

According to past NNBV reports, MedMen and Miles expect the Desert Hot Springs facility to open in early 2019.

According to the Aug. 6 news release,Â Miles currently has nearly a dozen cannabis projects in design or under construction in multiple markets across America. Go toÂ milesconst.com to learn more.