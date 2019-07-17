Mineral Co. joins Northern Nevada Development Authority’s Sierra Region

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Northern Nevada Development Authority on July 11 announced its economic development service area has been expanded to include Mineral County.

According to an NNDA news release, the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) designated NNDA as the regional development authority for the county, effective July 1.

Mineral County joins Nevada’s Sierra Region that also includes Carson City, Douglas County, Lyon County and Storey County. The Sierra Region has a total land mass of 7,009 square miles and a population over 165,450, including Mineral County.

It includes 3 incorporated cities, approximately 30 unincorporated towns, seven of Nevada’s 27 Tribal communities, and four of the state’s 61 federally-designated Opportunity Zones (one urban and three rural).

“Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the nation, and Mineral County needs to leverage that activity to grow and diversify its own economy,” Chris Hegg, Chairman of the Mineral County Board of Commissioners, said in a statement. “After considering the economic impact NNDA has been able to achieve since 2010, both for the Sierra Region as a whole and for each of its member counties individually, it became apparent that the organization’s approach could help our county achieve its economic development goals.”

Mineral County has a total land mass of 3,813 square miles and a population just over 4,400. Economic drivers include manufacturing, tourism and agriculture, with aviation, logistics and mining recognized as emerging industry sectors.

Hawthorne is the county seat and known as “America’s Patriotic Home.” It’s home to the Hawthorne Army Depot Base and the Hawthorne Ordnance Museum.

“NNDA is excited to be working with Mineral County and believes it complements the rest of the Sierra Region counties,” Rob Hooper, NNDA President and CEO, said in a statement. “Though the region is very large geographically, its communities are all interconnected and interdependent. What affects one area, town, city or county, affects the entire region.

“This is quite different from traditional urban areas where economic impacts tend to be concentrated within a more compact geographic area.”

Go to nnda.org to learn more about the Northern Nevada Development Authority, whose home offices are in Carson City.