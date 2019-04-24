Mitchell Asset Group completes, sells 10,000 sq. ft. Sparks health center

SPARKS, Nev. — Mitchell Asset Group announced April 16 it closed the sale of a newly developed medical office facility in Sparks.

Located at 777 Vista Blvd., the 10,429-square-foot property is fully occupied by a new DaVita Kidney Care center, operated by Denver-based DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc.

In a news release announcing the sale, Fort Worth, Texas-based Mitchell Asset Group did not disclose the name of the buyer. Financial terms of the sale also were undisclosed.

DaVita reportedly signed a 15-year lease commencing at the completion of construction on the property, which was designed by Harriman Kinyon Architects and built by Reno-based Frank Lepori Construction.

Dax T.S. Mitchell, president of Mitchell Asset Group, the project’s developer, said ground broke in late 2017 and finished ahead of schedule in March 2019.

“We generally develop for our own account and do not sell, but in this case were approached by a private buyer who desired to close on the acquisition at completion,” Mitchell said in a statement.

Recommended Stories For You

The DaVita Kidney Care center joins a busy medical community along Vista Boulevard, which includes Renown Health Urgent Center, Northern Nevada Medical Center, Spine Nevada clinic, senior care and assisted living facilities.