NAIOP Northern Nevada wins Chapter of the Year

RENO, Nev. — NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, recently announced that the Northern Nevada chapter received the prestigious Chapter of the Year Award for its outstanding work, participation and achievements in 2018 for the small-sized (1-150 members) chapter category.

The chapter, which just surpassed 150 members, received the award at NAIOP's annual Chapter Leadership and Legislative Retreat, held in mid-February in Washington, D.C., according to a news release.

"The NAIOP Northern Nevada chapter had an exceptional year in 2018," Thomas J. Bisacquino, NAIOP president, said in a statement. "We are honored to recognize them for their commitment and enthusiasm to their members and our organization and the commercial real estate industry."

According to the news release, the NAIOP Northern Nevada chapter was chosen “based on its overall excellence throughout the year, including association involvement, chapter growth and legislative affairs.”

In addition to monthly programming, the chapter hosts other events such as the award-winning NAIOPOLY showcase, the annual NAIOP Developer's Forum, Summit Awards, and the CREW/NAIOP Charity Golf Tournament. The chapter also offers programming for Developing Leaders, or those under 35 years of age.

The NAIOP Northern Nevada chapter received a $1,000 grant as part of the award.

NAIOP officially stands for the “National Association for Industrial and Office Parks.” Go to http://www.naiop.org to learn more.