Nation’s largest moving company franchise opens Reno location

RENO, Nev. — A Michigan-based business billed as the largest moving company franchise in America has expanded to Northern Nevada.

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK — which previously established a location in the Las Vegas area — opened its Reno branch recently at 1085 West Huffaker Lane, according to a Jan. 2 press release.

The moving brand’s newest Reno franchisee is Russ Riggs, who will run the business alongside his wife Alexis, who is an Orangetheory Fitness franchisee with two locations in Northern Nevada.

“(Reno is) growing rapidly,” Riggs said in a statement. “… After talking to a few franchisees who knew the business, along with my accountant, I realized this was the right choice. This is definitely an exciting time for Reno and the city is well-positioned for development.”

According to the press release, the Riggs hired Justin Broberg, who has more than seven years experience with the company, as General Manager for the Reno location.

Members of the Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for the business on Jan. 7.

Based in Lansing, Michigan, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK launched in 1985. It’s regarded as the largest franchised moving company in the U.S. with over nearly locations in America, as well as the United Kingdom, Canada and Ireland.