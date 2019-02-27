NCET Tech Awards winners announced; Click Bond gets Hall of Fame

RENO, Nev. — Winners of the 2019 NCET Tech Awards were announced today, Feb. 27, with Click Bond tabbed as this year’s Hall of Fame inductee, while Reno Technology Academy took home the President’s Award.

According to an announcement from NCET (Nevada's Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology), a record number of people and companies were nominated for the 2019 NCET Tech Awards.

Winners will be honored at the NCET 20th Anniversary and Tech Awards Gala, set for Thursday, March 28, at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

Go here to learn more about the gala, as well as sponsorship opportunities.

Below is the full list of winners for 2019, as provided by NCET:

Hall of Fame: Click Bond

Recommended Stories For You

President's Award: Reno Technology Academy / Steve Andreano, Director, Technology Programs

Technology Company of the Year: Advanced Materials and Devices, Inc

Aerospace Company of the Year: Tactical Air Support, Inc.

Brewer / Distiller of the Year: Frey Ranch Estate Distillery

Food Manufacturer / Processing Company of the Year: Kimmie Candy

Logistics Company of the Year: LEGACY Supply Chain Services

Manufacturing Company of the Year: Tesla Gigafactory

Medical / Health Services Company of the Year: Prominence Health Plan

Software Company of the Year: Sainergy Incorporated

Technology Nonprofit of the Year (tie): iCelerate (formerly High Sierra Industries); and New2U Computers

Telecom / Cloud Services Company of the Year: DSX VOICE

Creative Services Organization of the Year: The Abbi Agency

Financial Services Organization of the Year: Clear Capital

Professional Services Organization of the Year: Reno Collective

Technologist of the Year (CTO, CIO, etc.): John Hayes, CTO, BlackRidge Technology International, Inc.

Educator of the Year: Allison Dampier, Owner, Advantages School International

Technology Advocate of the Year – Creative Services: Jenna Hubert, Creative Director, KPS3

Technology Advocate of the Year – Professional Services (tie): Cinammon Davies, Account Executive, LOCALiQ – USA TODAY NETWORK; and Matthew Digesti, Esq., Director Collaborative Links Division, Blockchains LLC

Rising Star of the Year – Creative Services: Jena Valenzuela, Communications Business Partner, Renown Health

Rising Star of the Year – Professional Services: Katie Romanko-Freeman, Program Manager, Entrepreneurial Development, EDAWN

Rising Star of the Year – Technical Services: Amir Behmaram, Junior Web Developer, Noble Studios

Go to ncet.org to learn more about the nonprofit group.