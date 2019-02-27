NCET Tech Awards winners announced; Click Bond gets Hall of Fame
February 27, 2019
RENO, Nev. — Winners of the 2019 NCET Tech Awards were announced today, Feb. 27, with Click Bond tabbed as this year’s Hall of Fame inductee, while Reno Technology Academy took home the President’s Award.
According to an announcement from NCET (Nevada's Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology), a record number of people and companies were nominated for the 2019 NCET Tech Awards.
Winners will be honored at the NCET 20th Anniversary and Tech Awards Gala, set for Thursday, March 28, at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.
Go here to learn more about the gala, as well as sponsorship opportunities.
Below is the full list of winners for 2019, as provided by NCET:
Hall of Fame: Click Bond
President's Award: Reno Technology Academy / Steve Andreano, Director, Technology Programs
Technology Company of the Year: Advanced Materials and Devices, Inc
Aerospace Company of the Year: Tactical Air Support, Inc.
Brewer / Distiller of the Year: Frey Ranch Estate Distillery
Food Manufacturer / Processing Company of the Year: Kimmie Candy
Logistics Company of the Year: LEGACY Supply Chain Services
Manufacturing Company of the Year: Tesla Gigafactory
Medical / Health Services Company of the Year: Prominence Health Plan
Software Company of the Year: Sainergy Incorporated
Technology Nonprofit of the Year (tie): iCelerate (formerly High Sierra Industries); and New2U Computers
Telecom / Cloud Services Company of the Year: DSX VOICE
Creative Services Organization of the Year: The Abbi Agency
Financial Services Organization of the Year: Clear Capital
Professional Services Organization of the Year: Reno Collective
Technologist of the Year (CTO, CIO, etc.): John Hayes, CTO, BlackRidge Technology International, Inc.
Educator of the Year: Allison Dampier, Owner, Advantages School International
Technology Advocate of the Year – Creative Services: Jenna Hubert, Creative Director, KPS3
Technology Advocate of the Year – Professional Services (tie): Cinammon Davies, Account Executive, LOCALiQ – USA TODAY NETWORK; and Matthew Digesti, Esq., Director Collaborative Links Division, Blockchains LLC
Rising Star of the Year – Creative Services: Jena Valenzuela, Communications Business Partner, Renown Health
Rising Star of the Year – Professional Services: Katie Romanko-Freeman, Program Manager, Entrepreneurial Development, EDAWN
Rising Star of the Year – Technical Services: Amir Behmaram, Junior Web Developer, Noble Studios
Go to ncet.org to learn more about the nonprofit group.