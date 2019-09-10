NCET’s 14th annual Small Business Expo set for Sept. 20

RENO, Nev. — NCET is hosting its 14th annual Small Business Expo on Friday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Mt. Rose Ballroom at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

The annual expo for Nevada’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology is billed as Northern Nevada’s largest and oldest business-to-business expo, according to a news release from In Plain Sight Marketing.

It provides business owners an opportunity to network with more than 1,000 businesspeople, meet over 100 exhibitors and learn from five different educational sessions.

Admission for small business owners is free with the presentation of a business card; no pre-registration is needed.

“You can use the trade show’s educational sessions to learn new information, be stimulated by new ideas, or walk away with an action plan for business growth,” NCET President/CEO Dave Archer said in a statement.

Speakers and sessions planned this year include:

Employment Law Matters

Branding and Marketing Your Business

How to Value Your Business

Digital Marketing

Small Business Basics

The Expo also offers opportunities for small business owners and entrepreneurs by creating informal one-on-one conversations and networking with fellow attendees.

Additionally, more than 100 vendors are located throughout the Expo providing advice on business plans, financial strategies, marketing, social media messages, legal concerns for small businesses and more.

“The remarkable creativity and energy of Nevada’s entrepreneurs have established the state among the nation’s leaders,” Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement. “NCET’s Small Business Expo provides the tools that entrepreneurs need to build the thriving companies that will lead Nevada into its promising future.”

The Reno-Sparks Convention Center is located at 4590 S. Virginia St., Reno. Go here to learn more about this year’s expo.