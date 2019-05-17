Nearly $1.5 million invested in local startups for Reno Venture Conference
RENO, NEv. — The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) hosted the inaugural Reno Venture Conference May 14-15, bringing entrepreneurs, investors and community members together to highlight the success of local startups.
The two-day conference’s mission was to increase early-stage investment in the local economy while celebrating the successes seen in the region over the past few years.
Active angel investors evaluated pre-seed and seed stage startups for investment opportunities during the two-day conference.
In total, 10 companies competed for a share of nearly $1.5 million in funding, provided by several funding groups in the area. The four companies awarded are:
- Clickbio; Awarded $575K
- Fox Optimization; Awarded $500K
- Crytica; Awarded $50K
- Lorable; Awarded $30K
“The Reno Venture Conference is a significant milestone in the development of our entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said EDAWN President and CEO, Mike Kazmierski. “It demonstrates our communities’ commitment to investing in emerging technology sectors and growing the jobs of the future.”
Funding awarded will help select local businesses to grow and create high-wage jobs in the community.
The Reno Venture Conference — which was partially funded by a grant given by the Office of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, within the U.S. Economic Development Administration — will help several investments into local startups within the area through the Reno Seed Fund.
This article was provided to the NNBV on behalf of EDAWN.
NV lawmakers delay creation of $4 million marijuana regulation board to 2020
The new agency would cost a minimum of $4 million to operate. The proposal would require two new unclassified positions and six classified positions, five board members and eight advisory board members.