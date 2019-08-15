Nevada AGC’s Women in Construction donate supplies to Lemelson STEM Academy

RENO, Nev. — The Nevada Chapter of the Associated General Contractors (AGC), through its Women in Construction Committee (WICC), concluded a 60-day school-supply-drive on Aug. 9.

According to the a news release provided by the Nevada AGC, committee members reached out to the construction industry to collect supplies for the students at Lemelson STEM Academy, a Title 1 school that is AGC’s Partner in Education.

Over 20 companies and individuals donated everything from backpacks, pencils and notebooks to tissues and cleaning supplies.

“We wanted to make sure that every child and teacher at the school has the necessary materials to be able to focus on learning,” Morgan Miller, Chairwoman of the AGC WICC, said in a statement. “We hope that we have lifted the burden on the parents who might struggle financially to be able to provide these essential items and on the teachers who shouldn’t ever have to pay for these supplies out of their own pocket.”

The Aug. 9 school supply drive at Lemelson STEM Academy was a big success.

Courtesy Don Vetter

According to the release, the goal of the Nevada AGC is to help ensure every student at Lemelson is positioned for success and has a quality education by providing support to the staff and students alike.

Members of the Nevada AGC WICC presented the supplies on Aug. 9 to students and faculty at Lemelson STEM Academy, which is located at 2001 Soaring Eagle Drive in Reno.

Go to http://www.NevadaAGC.org or nevadaagc.org/women-in-construction to learn more.