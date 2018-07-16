Nevada Artists Association sets photography show

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Nevada Artists Association is inviting shutter bugs to enter its upcoming “Photography Show.”

Membership in the NAA isn’t required. The show is open to all Northern Nevada and California photographers. Entries are limited to two photos with a maximum size of 16 square feet in any configuration. Art must be in good taste and suitable for viewing by children. The show committee has final say and may deny entry of inappropriate photos.

This is a judged event with awards for first, second, third places and honorable mentions. Entry day will be July 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., no exceptions. Entrants must agree to exhibit for the full run of the show, which ends Sept. 7.

Submitted photos must be tastefully displayed. Frames and matting in good condition. Whether presented in a frame or on metal or plastic panels all photos must be wired for hanging, no sawtooth or ring hangers.

All photos must be for sale and be the work of the photographer. There are entry fees, non-members $20 for first photo and $10 for second. NAA members $10/5. NAA members are reminded the regular Summer Show is also on for this six week period.

For more information, entry forms and regulations go to NevadaArtists.org. The NAA Gallery is located at 449 W. King Street at Carson City’s Brewery Arts Center.