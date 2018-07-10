Nevada awarded nearly $1 million in federal apprenticeship funds

CARSON CITY, Nev. — On June 28, Gov. Brian Sandoval announced Nevada was awarded an additional $968,595 in ApprenticeshipUSA State Expansion grant funds by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) will serve as the agency pass-through for the Governor's Office of Workforce Innovation (OWINN) to administer the grant funds and strategic activities.

According to a news release from OWINN, the agency’s engagement with education, economic development and workforce entities will promote coordination and alignment across agencies to scale apprenticeships.

OWINN continues to leverage partnerships with DETR, Nevada Department of Education, Nevada System of Higher Education, local workforce investment boards and employers to work toward the goal of proving Registered Apprenticeships (RA) as a tool to fill needs for both employers and job seekers.

"As we continue to expand the new Nevada, Registered Apprenticeships will continue to help both new employers and job seekers in our state connect in meaningful ways,” Sandoval said in a statement. "I applaud the work of OWINN on this issue and look forward to continuing to grow Nevada's economy."

OWINN reportedly plans to leverage the funds to build capacity and expand youth apprenticeship and ensuring statewide systems alignment to expand RA for various adult populations. Additionally, the grant will expand the state's outreach, data, and employer engagement efforts to reduce barriers to education, literacy, and training system wide.

"This award builds on the state's vision, as well as leadership from various agencies and legislatures committed to building a robust and sustainable workforce system; and ensures all Nevadans have the opportunity to share in Governor Sandoval's plan for the New Nevada for generations to come," Manny Lamarre, executive director of OWINN, said in a statement.

About the award:

The award is part of the U.S. Department of Labor's major priority to advance the number of quality apprenticeships, including expansion into high-growth, emerging sectors where apprenticeships have historically been rare.

The award will help ensure Nevada's employers fill their employment vacancies with workers having the right skills to meet industry needs, and continue to focus on underrepresented workers statewide, in industries such as health care, information technology, construction, manufacturing, logistics and operations, mining and materials, natural resources, and tourism, gaming and entertainment.

U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta said previously that, "(Apprentices have an) average starting salary of about $60,000 per year. Nine out of 10 are employed upon completion of the programs. Both the starting salary and the employment rate are higher than that of traditional college graduates."