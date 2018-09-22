Nevada Builders’ Aaron West tabbed as 2018 Pioneer of the Year

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Carson City's Aquasyn, LLC, and Nevada Builders Alliance CEO Aaron West are among the Pioneer Award winners as announced last week by the Northern Nevada Development Authority.

The winners will be honored during the Pioneer Awards and Gala to be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m., on Nov. 8 at Harrah's Lake Tahoe.

Aquasyn, LLC is the Silver Forge Award winner. It focuses on providing customers worldwide with innovative fluid control solutions and associated components of uncompromising quality. The company is proud all of its manufacturing materials, processes and services are performed or sourced in the U.S. Some of its products were included as part of the Smithsonian Institution's "The Birth of Biotech" exhibit in Washington, D.C.

During the 2018 NNDA Pioneer Awards ceremonies, the Nevada Builders Alliance will present its annual Golden Hammer Award to Bently Heritage Estate Distillery of Minden. The Bently Heritage Estate Distillery project is expected to draw visitors from the Tahoe Basin and beyond, generating additional revenues for local retailers, restaurants, and lodging establishments.

Other award winners are:

• Quick Space of Mound House is the Kit Carson Award winner. Quick Space provides solutions to several industry sectors for infrastructure projects and special events throughout Northern Nevada. The 2018 Inc. 5000 recognizes Quick Space as one of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S.

• The 2018 Pioneer of the Year is Aaron West, CEO of the Nevada Builders Alliance (NevadaBuilders.org). West has done an outstanding job of representing Nevada's construction industry and the critical role it plays in economic development. He has been an economic development trail-blazer, in support of his members, the Silver State's construction industry, and the Sierra Region.

• Boundary Peak Award for Nonprofit of the Year is The Comstock Foundation for History and Culture (Virginia City – ComstockFoundation.org). The preservation work of the historic and cultural resources within the Virginia City National Historic Landmark District repurposes historical industrial properties and public spaces for use and enjoyment by the general public.

• The Battle Born Award Winner is Edgewood Tahoe which incorporates sustainability innovation, leadership, and business practices into its business model. Its extensive use of sustainable energy and land improvements demonstrates the organization's dedication to the conservation of resources and protection of the environment.

Tickets and sponsorships for the Pioneer Awards and Gala are available at PioneerAwards.com.