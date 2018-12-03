Nevada Builders Alliance gets $15K grant from NV Energy Foundation

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada Builders Alliance (NBA), the state's largest construction trade association representing the industry as a whole, was recently awarded a $15,000 grant from the NV Energy Foundation.

In partnership with the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN); the Nevada Governor's Office of Science, Innovation, and Technology (OSIT); and Workforce Connections (which is Southern Nevada's workforce development board), the grant will reportedly help fund "BUILD My Future," a STEM education platform that creates awareness of construction careers.

Through an interactive educational experience, BUILD My Future will teach students about the different career opportunities in the Nevada construction industry.

The NV Energy Foundation recently presented NBA and partners with the grant in a check presentation ceremony at the Boys and Girls Clubs in Reno.

Currently, the Nevada Builders Alliance represents more than 800 members statewide. The organization is focused on providing opportunities to young adults looking for career paths in construction while uniting the different businesses that make up the industry.

With the help of the NV Energy Foundation, the NBA will be able to deliver on this mission in an innovative, interactive and memorable way.