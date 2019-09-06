Nevada Builders Alliance to celebrate Annual Member barbecue Sept. 19

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Nevada Builders Alliance will hold its Annual Member barbecue at the Battle Born Business Center, 1000 N. Division St., on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

According to a news release from the alliance, the event will also serve as a celebration of group’s 20-year partnership with Pro Group Management.

“The barbecue has always been a celebration of our members and the industry,” Aaron West, CEO of Nevada Builders Alliance, said in a statement. “This year, we’re also celebrating our 20-year partnership with Pro Group Management who created and operates our workers compensation program which has been key in growing our organization.”

In addition to providing a worker’s comp program for members, NBA offers networking events, advocacy and an association health plan which debuted in late 2018.

The Nevada Builders Foundation, the organization’s philanthropic arm, recently received its 501c3 designation and raises funds to provide scholarships to Nevada’s four community colleges.

The Annual Member barbecue will feature a raffle, with all proceeds benefitting the scholarship program.

Go to http://www.nevadabuilders.org to learn more about the event.