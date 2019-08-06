Nevada Builders Association unveils nonprofit foundation

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Nevada Builders Alliance announced July 31 it has established the Nevada Builders Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit that gives the organization a philanthropic arm for community outreach and education.

According to a news release provided by Argentum Partners, the foundation’s working group primarily consist of female leaders within the construction industry.

According to the NBA website, the Nevada Builders Foundation was formerly known as the Women’s Council.

“Our organization holds several events throughout the year to raise funds for our scholarship program. In addition, our members support and attend events for other charitable organizations in the area,” Natalie Molleson, foundation chair and account executive for Pro Group Management, said in a news release. “The establishment of the Nevada Builders Foundation as a 501c3 ensures that our organization can continue and grow our efforts throughout the state.”

According to the news release, the Nevada Builders Foundation will continue to raise funds for several charities, including Fore the Kids, Habitat for Humanity and Safe Embrace.

Additionally, the foundation raises funds throughout the year to award student scholarships at College of Southern Nevada, Great Basin, Western Nevada College and Truckee Meadows Community College.

Membership in foundation is open to all current and prospective members of the Nevada Builders Alliance, which is the state’s largest construction industry association.

For more information on becoming a member, contact Pam Duxbury, NBA Outreach Coordinator, at outreach@nevadabuilders.org or 775-882-4353, ext. 104. Visit the foundation on Facebook to learn more.