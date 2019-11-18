Nevada Builders Foundation raises nearly $9,500 for scholarships

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Nevada Builders Alliance and its philanthropic arm, the Nevada Builders Foundation, in partnership with Battle Born Beer and Red’s Old 395 Grill, raised $3,870 at the Nevada Day parade, setting its yearly total at nearly $9,500.

According to a press release, the foundation began its Nevada Day celebration by hosting its 20th annual pre-parade breakfast buffet, selling a record 774 breakfasts at Red’s in Carson City.

During the parade, the foundation partnered with Battle Born Beer, serving suds to over 150 parade attendees while collecting donations for the scholarship fund.

Through the addition of funds raised from the parade, the foundation has raised nearly $9,500 in 2019. Each scholarship is worth $500, currently allowing the organization to fund scholarships for 18 semesters or for nine individuals during a full year.

The foundation will hold its last fundraiser at its Nevada vs. UNLV tailgate party on Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Foundation members will be selling raffle tickets for a Nevada basket, which will include four tickets to the Nevada vs. UNLV rivalry game later that day.

During the tailgate party, the foundation will be pouring mimosas and bloody marys for tips and donations. Raffle tickets are $20 for five tickets.

Go here for information on Nevada Builders Alliance and its upcoming events.

The Nevada Builders Foundation is a recently launched nonprofit focused on providing scholarships for Nevada students pursuing careers in the construction industry.